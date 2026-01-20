EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA barrier near 1.1650

EUR/USD moves little after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator, at 44 (neutral-to-bearish), confirms fading momentum.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair remains below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and slips under the nine-day EMA, preserving a bearish bias. The short-term average stands beneath the medium-term gauge, reinforcing downside pressure.

Below the nine-day EMA and 50-day EMA, rallies would remain capped, and a close under the seven-week low at 1.1589, set on December 1, would open the door to the next support around 1.1468, the lowest since August 2025.

A recovery through the nine-day EMA at 1.1645 would ease pressure and set a path toward the 50-day EMA at 1.1670. The 50-EMA’s gentle downturn suggests sellers retain control, though a base above the medium-term average would shift the bias back to balance and support the EUR/USD pair to explore the region around the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24, followed by the 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)