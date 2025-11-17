TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears flirt with 1.1600 amid a broadly firmer USD

  • EUR/USD attracts sellers for the second straight day on Monday amid a modest USD strength.
  • The technical setup warrants caution for bearish traders and positioning for deeper losses.
  • A sustained strength beyond the 50-day SMA is needed to back the case for further gains.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears flirt with 1.1600 amid a broadly firmer USD
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Monday as diminishing odds for another rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) provide a modest lift to the US Dollar (USD). Spot prices retreat further from an over two-week high touched last Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.1600 mark before positioning for deeper losses.

From a technical perspective, last week's failure near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal resistance and the subsequent slide favors the EUR/USD bears. However, neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution amid the growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its deposit rate at current levels by the end of next year, which favors the Euro (EUR) bulls.

Hence, any further decline is more likely to attract some buyers and find decent support near the 1.1575-1.1570 horizontal zone. A convincing break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to aim towards testing the 1.1500 psychological mark. Spot prices could eventually drop to the 1.1470-1.1465 region, or the lowest level since early August, touched earlier this month.

On the flip side, the 50-day SMA, currently pegged near the 1.1660-1.1665 zone, might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier, above which the EUR/USD pair could reclaim the 1.1700 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1725-1.1730 area would set the stage for additional gains towards the 1.1755-1.1760 region en route to the 1.1800 round figure and the 1.1815-1.1820 resistance zone.

EUR/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on November 17 at 05:53 GMT to say, in the first bullet, that EUR/USD attracts sellers for the second straight day on Monday, not Friday.)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%0.14%0.06%0.03%0.20%0.13%0.11%
EUR-0.17%-0.04%-0.09%-0.14%0.03%-0.04%-0.06%
GBP-0.14%0.04%-0.08%-0.11%0.06%-0.01%-0.03%
JPY-0.06%0.09%0.08%-0.04%0.14%0.07%0.05%
CAD-0.03%0.14%0.11%0.04%0.17%0.10%0.08%
AUD-0.20%-0.03%-0.06%-0.14%-0.17%-0.07%-0.09%
NZD-0.13%0.04%0.01%-0.07%-0.10%0.07%-0.02%
CHF-0.11%0.06%0.03%-0.05%-0.08%0.09%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as USD upswing fizzles

EUR/USD recovers above 1.1600 as USD upswing fizzles

EUR/USD trims losses and recovers above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar upswing loses steam, even as risk sentiment remains in a softer spot and markets continue to scale back on December Fed rate cut expectations, lending support to the pair. 

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3200 as US Dollar struggles

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3200 as US Dollar struggles

GBP/USD is looking to extend its rebound toward 1.3200 in European trading on Monday. The pair capitalizes on a pause in the US Dollar rebound, while Pound Sterling buyers remain unnerved amid UK fiscal concerns. Focus shifts to central bank talks amid tepid market mood. 

Gold sticks to negative bias below $4,100 amid USD uptick, reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to negative bias below $4,100 amid USD uptick, reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed for the third straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and manages to hold above a one-week low touched on Friday. A slew of influential FOMC members showed little conviction for reducing borrowing costs, prompting traders to scale back their expectations for another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Can Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple hold key support levels?

Can Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple hold key support levels?

Bitcoin Ethereum, and Ripple begin the week on a cautious note, trading near their respective support levels. Market sentiment remains fragile following last week’s volatility, with BTC, ETH, and XRP correcting by nearly 10%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap [Video]

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap [Video]

Canada, Japan and the UK to publish CPI data, but not the US. US October jobs and inflation reports may never get released. New release schedule likely; FOMC minutes eyed in meantime. Flash PMIs to be watched amid renewed economic worries

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers