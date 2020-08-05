EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly rising channel tames gains beyond 1.1800

- EUR/USD seesaws around the week’s top inside short-term bullish chart pattern.
- A sustained run-up beyond 200-HMA, bullish MACD favor the buyers.
- Sellers will wait for a clear break below 50% Fibonacci retracement for fresh entries.
EUR/USD picks up the bids near 1.1810, up 0.06% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major pair cheers trading beyond 200-HMA amid bullish MACD. However, the resistance-line of an immediate upward sloping trend channel seems to probe the buyers.
As a result, the traders may witness a pullback move towards 1.1750 support should the quote slips under 1.1800. However, a 200-HMA level of 1.1745 and the support line of the aforementioned channel, at 1.1730 now, will keep stopping the bears.
In a case of the pair’s declines below 1.1730, 50% Fibonacci retracement of July 22-31 upside, near 1.1710/05, will be the key as a clear break of the same could aim for July 23 to near 1.1630.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the channel’s resistance, at 1.1820 now, will attack 1.1860 and 1.1900 levels before targeting the previous month’s peak near 1.1910.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1807
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1556
|Daily SMA50
|1.1366
|Daily SMA100
|1.1123
|Daily SMA200
|1.1096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1642
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks
EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.
Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs
Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.
US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data
Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.
WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50
WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.