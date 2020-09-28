EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly indicators turn bearish

- EUR/USD's weekly MACD has turned bearish for the first since May.
- Key SMAs have rolled over in favor of the bears.
EUR/USD could extend last week's 1.77% decline, as crucial weekly chart indicators are now reporting bearish conditions.
The MACD histogram, which gauges trend strength and trend changes, has crossed below zero, indicating a bullish-to-bearish trend change. The index has turned negative for the first time since May.
Further, the 5- and 10-week simple moving averages (SMAs) have produced a bearish crossover for the first time since January.
As such, the pair is likely to test the former resistance-turned-support of 1.1495 (March high).
The pair is currently trading at 1.1632, having declined from 1.1872 to 1.1612 last week.
A close above last week's high of 1.1872 is needed to invalidate the bearish bias.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1806
|Daily SMA50
|1.1786
|Daily SMA100
|1.148
|Daily SMA200
|1.1236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1612
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1747
