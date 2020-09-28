EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly indicators turn bearish

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's weekly MACD has turned bearish for the first since May. 
  • Key SMAs have rolled over in favor of the bears. 

EUR/USD could extend last week's 1.77% decline, as crucial weekly chart indicators are now reporting bearish conditions. 

The MACD histogram, which gauges trend strength and trend changes, has crossed below zero, indicating a bullish-to-bearish trend change. The index has turned negative for the first time since May. 

Further, the 5- and 10-week simple moving averages (SMAs) have produced a bearish crossover for the first time since January. 

As such, the pair is likely to test the former resistance-turned-support of 1.1495 (March high). 

The pair is currently trading at 1.1632, having declined from 1.1872 to 1.1612 last week. 

A close above last week's high of 1.1872 is needed to invalidate the bearish bias. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1632
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1806
Daily SMA50 1.1786
Daily SMA100 1.148
Daily SMA200 1.1236
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1685
Previous Daily Low 1.1612
Previous Weekly High 1.1872
Previous Weekly Low 1.1612
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1657
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1601
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.157
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1528
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1674
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1716
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1747

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates biggest weekly losses in six months above 0.7000

AUD/USD consolidates biggest weekly losses in six months above 0.7000

AUD/USD keeps late-Friday pullback from 10-week low despite struggling around 0.7030. Market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed clues, coronavirus woes keeps the US dollar strong. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls struggle to make headway above critical support. There are a number of factors in play from a fundamental point of view, but the technician would argue that it is too even a playing field in that respect.

USD/JPY News

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum. 

Gold News

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.

Oil News

US payrolls, Trump vs. Biden, gold and Brexit trade deal deadline

US payrolls, Trump vs. Biden, gold and Brexit trade deal deadline

As we move into the final quarter of the year it can be a time for reflection and a time to slow down, not so in 2020. After a year of pandemics, unpredictable stock market moves and some troubling geopolitical developments, there is still the US Presidential election.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures