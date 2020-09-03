EUR/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday's drop confirmed bearish reversal on D1

- EUR/USD's daily chart candlesticks signal a short-term bearish reversal.
- The pair is trading in the red near 1.1838 at press time.
EUR/USD pair fell by 0.48% to 1.1855 on Wednesday, confirming a bullish-to-bearish trend change signaled by Tuesday's inverted hammer.
Candlesticks like the inverted hammer, bearish engulfing required confirmation – further downside follow-through, typically a negative close on the following day.
While the candlestick arrangement has now turned bearish, the 14-day relative strength, too, has turned lower from the descending trendline hurdle, reinforcing the short-term bearish bias.
As such, a drop to the Aug; 21 low of 1.1754 looks likely. Acceptance under that level would shift the focus down to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) located at 1.1631.
On the higher side, Wednesday's high of 1.1929 is the level to beat for the bulls.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1838
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1838
|Daily SMA50
|1.162
|Daily SMA100
|1.1321
|Daily SMA200
|1.1177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2022
