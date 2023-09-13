EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside remains limited by 1.0770

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • EUR/USD halts three consecutive daily advances.
  • The 1.0770 region emerges as the initial hurdle for bulls.

EUR/USD struggles to continue the weekly recovery and seems to have met a decent resistance around 1.0770 so far.

The underlying bearish sentiment remains unchanged and leaves the door open to extra pullbacks in the short-term horizon. Against that backdrop, the breach of the 1.0700 region could encourage sellers to embark on a probable visit to the September low of 1.0685 (September 7) ahead of the May low of 1.0635 (May 31).

In the meantime, further losses remain in the pipeline while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0826.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0739
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.0754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0811
Daily SMA50 1.0944
Daily SMA100 1.0905
Daily SMA200 1.0826
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0769
Previous Daily Low 1.0705
Previous Weekly High 1.0809
Previous Weekly Low 1.0686
Previous Monthly High 1.1065
Previous Monthly Low 1.0766
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0717
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0679
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0653
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.078
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0806
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0844

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds toward the 1.0750 area after US CPI

EUR/USD rebounds toward the 1.0750 area after US CPI

US consumer inflation number came in mostly in line with expectations. EUR/USD initially dropped to 1.0710 but quickly rebounded to the 1.0750 area. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data

The US Dollar weakened following the release of US inflation data that mainly met expectations. GBP/USD dropped to fresh three-month lows at 1.2433 and then rebounded rising toward 1.2500. 

GBP/USD News

Gold drops to fresh weekly lows after US CPI, rebounds from near $1,900

Gold drops to fresh weekly lows after US CPI, rebounds from near $1,900

US CPI rose 0.6% in August, matching expectations. The US Dollar initially appreciated across the board and quickly lost momentum. XAU/USD dropped to $1,905, the lowest since August 5, then trimmed losses. 
 

Gold News

Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK

Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK

Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.

Read more

Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support

Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support

The USD is trading with a firmer bias against all the G10 currencies ahead today's August US CPI report. Even increased speculation that the ECB will hike rates tomorrow has failed to lift the euro, while a larger than expected contraction in the UK's July GDP pushed sterling briefly through last week's lows. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures