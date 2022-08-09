- EUR/USD remains sidelined inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle, slowly pares Friday’s losses.
- 200-SMA, monthly horizontal support add to the trading filters.
- Steady RSI hints at further grinding, monthly peak appears last defense for bears.
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0200 heading into Tuesday’s European session, keeping Monday’s mildly positive outlook amid sluggish markets.
However, a one-week-old symmetrical triangle restricts immediate EUR/USD moves amid steady RSI.
Other than the stated triangle’s extremes around 1.0225 and 1.0160, the 200-SMA and a horizontal area including multiple levels marked since July 13 will also challenge EUR/USD moves around 1.0250 and 1.0100-0095.
That said, the monthly peak near the 1.0300 psychological magnet and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 14 to August 02 upside, near 1.0080, are extra filters for trading the major currency pair.
It’s worth noting that the market’s indecision ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), up for publishing on Wednesday, also appears to challenge the EUR/USD pair traders. Even so, the recent increase in the hawkish Fed bets and the recently firmer US jobs report, keeps sellers hopeful.
Also read: EUR/USD Forecast: In wait-and-see mode ahead of US CPI
In that case, the parity level and the latest multi-month bottom surrounding 0.9950 should gain major attention.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive until cross June’s low near 1.0360.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0195
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0168
|Daily SMA50
|1.0364
|Daily SMA100
|1.0554
|Daily SMA200
|1.0922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0222
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways around 1.0200 amid mixed mood
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves in a tight range around 1.0200, as investors await US inflation data for a fresh direction. Subdued US dollar and yields offset the European gas crisis and recession fears.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2100 as UK politics battle sluggish USD
GBP/USD is keeping its advance below 1.2100 in early Europe. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape weigh on cable. US dollar struggles as yields fail to recover ahead of the US inflation.
Gold struggle with 50 DMA set to continue ahead of US inflation
Gold price has failed to capitalize on the previous rebound, despite the sustained weakness in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. Bulls have rather turned cautious amid ongoing Chinese-Taiwan issue and ahead of the key US inflation data.
Bitcoin price at make-or-break point: $29,000 or $21,000?
Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!