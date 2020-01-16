EUR/USD Price Analysis: The target is now the 1.1200 area

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD left behind the 200-day SMA and moved further north.
  • The 1.1200 neighbourhood now comes into focus.

EUR/USD keeps pushing higher on Wednesday, boosted by the recent surpass of the 1.1140 region, where sits the 200-day SMA.

Immediately above emerges the 1.1200 area ahead of late December highs in levels just shy of 1.1240 and August’s peak at 1.1250.

The bullish view is seen unaltered as long as the 55-day SMA at 1.1095 underpins.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1162
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1142
Daily SMA50 1.1095
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1164
Previous Daily Low 1.1118
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1191
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

