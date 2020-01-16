EUR/USD Price Analysis: The target is now the 1.1200 area

EUR/USD left behind the 200-day SMA and moved further north.

The 1.1200 neighbourhood now comes into focus.

EUR/USD keeps pushing higher on Wednesday, boosted by the recent surpass of the 1.1140 region, where sits the 200-day SMA.

Immediately above emerges the 1.1200 area ahead of late December highs in levels just shy of 1.1240 and August’s peak at 1.1250.

The bullish view is seen unaltered as long as the 55-day SMA at 1.1095 underpins.

EUR/USD daily chart