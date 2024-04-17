EUR/USD Price Analysis: The key contention level is seen at the 1.0600–1.0605 region

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.0625 after bouncing off the fresh yearly low of 1.0600 on Wednesday during the early European trading hours. However, the further upside might be limited amid the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and growing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start lowering interest rates in June. Investors await the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for March and ECB President Lagarde's speech for fresh catalysts. Technically, EUR/USD maintains the bearish stance unchanged as the major pair is below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart . The downward momentum is backed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which holds in bearish territory around 32, indicating that further downside looks favorable. The 1.0600–1.0605 region acts as an initial support level for the major pair, portraying the confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and psychological level. Further south, the next contention level to watch is a low of November 2 at 1.0565, followed by the 1.0500 round mark. On the upside, the immediate resistance level of EUR/USD will emerge near the 50-period EMA at 1.0710. The additional upside filter to watch is the 100-period EMA at 1.0756. A decisive break above this level will expose a low of March 22 and the round figure at 1.0800, en route to a high of April 9 at 1.0885.

