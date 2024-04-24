EUR/USD Price Analysis: The first upside target is seen at the 1.0710–1.0715 region

- EUR/USD holds positive ground around 1.0705 in Wednesday’s early European session.
- The pair keeps the bearish vibe unchanged below the key EMA.
- The first upside barrier is seen at the 1.0710–1.0715 region; the first downside target is located at 1.0638.
The EUR/USD pair trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day near 1.0705 on Wednesday during the early European trading hours. The recovery of the major pair is bolstered by the downbeat US April PMI data, which weighs on the Greenback. Later in the day, Germany’s IFO business sentiment index and Expectations will be published. On the US docket, the US March Durable Goods Orders will be released.
Technically, the bearish trend of EUR/USD remains intact on the four-hour chart, as the major pair is below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In the event that the EUR/USD pair crosses above the key 100-period EMA, it will resume its upside. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory around 66, suggesting that further upside cannot be ruled out.
A decisive break above the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 100-period EMA in the 1.0710-1.0715 zone will see a rally to a high of April 11 at 1.0756. The next key upside barrier is seen at the confluence of a low of March 22 and a psychological level at 1.0800. The additional upside filter to watch is a high of April 4 at 1.0875.
On the other hand, the first downside target is located near a low of April 23 at 1.0638. Any follow-through selling below the latter will see a drop to the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0625. A breach of this level will expose a low of November 2 at 1.0565.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0705
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0742
|Daily SMA50
|1.0808
|Daily SMA100
|1.085
|Daily SMA200
|1.0812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.069
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0666
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0700 ahead of German IFO survey
EUR/USD is consolidating recovery gains at around 1.0700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The pair stays afloat amid strong Eurozone business activity data against cooling US manufacturing and services sectors. Germany's IFO survey is next in focus.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.2450, awaits mid-tier US data
GBP/USD is keeping its range at around 1.2450 in European trading on Wednesday. A broadly muted US Dollar combined with a risk-on market mood lend support to the pair, as traders await the mid-tier US Durable Goods data for further trading directives.
Gold: Defending $2,318 support is critical for XAU/USD
Gold price is nursing losses while holding above $2,300 early Wednesday, stalling its two-day decline, as traders look forward to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues on the US Federal Reserve interest rates outlook.
Crypto community reacts as BRICS considers launching stablecoin for international trade settlement
BRICS is intensifying efforts to reduce its reliance on the US dollar after plans for its stablecoin effort surfaced online on Tuesday. Most people expect the stablecoin to be backed by gold, considering BRICS nations have been accumulating large holdings of the commodity.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's decision next week – and the Bank of Japan may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.