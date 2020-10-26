EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 55-day SMA holds the downside…for now

- EUR/USD meets daily contention in the 1.1800 neighbourhood so far.
- Extra losses appear contained near 1.1790 for the time being.
The upside momentum in EUR/USD appears to have met a decent barrier at monthly highs in the 1.1880 region (October 21).
The continuation of the side-lined mood seems underpinned by the 55-day SMA and last week’s lows in the 1.1790 zone. A break of this consolidative range in either direction is expected to risk a deeper pullback to the 1.1700 area, while the resumption of the bull trend is seen facing a key hurdle at 1.1880 initially.
Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1300.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1813
|Today Daily Change
|56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.1862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1766
|Daily SMA50
|1.1798
|Daily SMA100
|1.1633
|Daily SMA200
|1.1299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1787
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1967
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
