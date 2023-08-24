EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA holds the downside… for now

- EUR/USD resumes the downtrend and re-visits the 1.0810 area.
- Firm contention remains at the 200-day SMA at 1.0800.
EUR/USD quickly forgets Wednesday’s uptick and resumes the downtrend with the immediate target at recent lows near 1.0800 the figure.
This area of recent lows appears so far propped up by the critical 200-day SMA, while the loss of the latter could prompt a potential test of the May low of 1.0635 (May 31) to re-emerge on the horizon.
A drop below the 200-day SMA should keep extra losses in store for the time being.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0835
|Today Daily Change
|62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.0864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0939
|Daily SMA50
|1.0982
|Daily SMA100
|1.093
|Daily SMA200
|1.0799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0872
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0915
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0959
