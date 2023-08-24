EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA holds the downside… for now

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD resumes the downtrend and re-visits the 1.0810 area.
  • Firm contention remains at the 200-day SMA at 1.0800.

EUR/USD quickly forgets Wednesday’s uptick and resumes the downtrend with the immediate target at recent lows near 1.0800 the figure.

This area of recent lows appears so far propped up by the critical 200-day SMA, while the loss of the latter could prompt a potential test of the May low of 1.0635 (May 31) to re-emerge on the horizon.

A drop below the 200-day SMA should keep extra losses in store for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0835
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.0864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0939
Daily SMA50 1.0982
Daily SMA100 1.093
Daily SMA200 1.0799
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0872
Previous Daily Low 1.0802
Previous Weekly High 1.096
Previous Weekly Low 1.0845
Previous Monthly High 1.1276
Previous Monthly Low 1.0834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0777
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.089
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0959

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

