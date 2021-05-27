EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.2170 area holds the downside… for now

  • EUR/USD meets support in the 1.2175/70 band.
  • The upside is now limited by the 1.2270 region.

The downside pressure in EUR/USD looks well contained in the vicinity of 1.2170 for the time being. This area of contention is reinforced by a Fibo level (of the November-January rally and the short-term support line (off March lows).

If bulls regain the upper hand and manage to clear recent tops around 1.2270, there is the rising chance of an assault to the 1.2300 hurdle in the short-term horizon. Further north, another visit to the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 area (January 6) should not be ruled out.

On the broader view, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1969.

Of note, however, is that the daily RSI did not confirm the recent peak, which could be indicative that a deeper pullback could be shaping up.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2205
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.2192
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2133
Daily SMA50 1.2001
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1973
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2263
Previous Daily Low 1.2182
Previous Weekly High 1.2245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2126
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2081
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2243
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2293
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2324

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

