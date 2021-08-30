EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1800 area keeps capping the upside

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in EUR/USD struggles to stay above 1.1800.
  • Friday’s bullish “upside day” allows for extra gains.

EUR/USD failed once again to extend the recovery beyond the key 1.18 yardstick at the beginning of the week.

Past the 1.1800 hurdle comes in the interim resistance at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1824 ahead of the more relevant 1.1900 neighbourhood, where coincide the July/August peaks.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2001.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1791
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1795
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1764
Daily SMA50 1.1815
Daily SMA100 1.1956
Daily SMA200 1.2006
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1802
Previous Daily Low 1.1735
Previous Weekly High 1.1802
Previous Weekly Low 1.1693
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1777
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1761
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1753
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.171
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1685
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.182
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1845
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1887

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from around 1.1800 as mood sours

EUR/USD retreats from around 1.1800 as mood sours

EUR/USD eases early in the US session but holds near the 1.18 mark. Stocks turned south, giving mild support to the greenback. Soft European data puts a cap on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dully trades below 1.3750

GBP/USD dully trades below 1.3750

GBP/USD gave up early gains, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling, while weakening equities back demand for the USD.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD has strong support, high target is $1,835

XAU/USD has strong support, high target is $1,835

Fresh fuel from the Federal Reserve has been making gold shine – the familiar story has repeated itself in recent days, allowing the precious metal to feel comfortable above $1,800. There might be more in store.

Gold News

Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB

Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB

Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.

Read more

Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues

Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues

Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole Central Bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake!

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures