EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1700 area looms closer

  • EUR/USD intensifies the break below the 1.1800 support.
  • The next significant support lines up in the 1.1700 region.

EUR/USD drops to fresh 6-week lows around 1.1720 earlier on Tuesday, extending the leg lower for the third session in a row.

A deeper pullback remains on the cards and is expected to target the 1.1700 neighbourhood, where converge late August lows and a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally).

Furthermore, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1226.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1761
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1842
Daily SMA50 1.1765
Daily SMA100 1.1446
Daily SMA200 1.1225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1872
Previous Daily Low 1.1732
Previous Weekly High 1.1901
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1785
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1818
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1711
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1652
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1571
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1851
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1932
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1991

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

