EUR/USD Price Analysis: Tests the major level of 1.0650; followed by the nine-day EMA

- EUR/USD remains tepid around the major level amid a bearish sentiment.
- A breach below the 1.0600 level may lead the pair toward November’s low at 1.0517.
- The nine-day EMA at 1.0675 appears as the immediate barrier.
EUR/USD remains lackluster during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, hovering near 1.0650. From a technical perspective, analysis suggests a bearish sentiment for the pair as it struggles below the pullback resistance at the 1.0695 level. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also remains below the 50 mark.
Moreover, the lagging indicator, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), indicates weakness for the EUR/USD pair as it resides below the centerline and the signal line. Key support for the pair could be found around the psychological level of 1.0600.
A breach below this level may exert downward pressure on the pair, leading it towards the region around the major support level of 1.0550, followed by November’s low at 1.0517.
On the upside, the immediate barrier for the EUR/USD pair could be the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0675. A breakthrough above this level could lead the pair to reach the 1.0695 level, aligning with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level drawn between 1.0981 and 1.0606.
Further resistance aligns with the psychological level of 1.0700. A breakthrough above this region could potentially strengthen the recovery sentiment for the pair.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0652
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0748
|Daily SMA50
|1.0808
|Daily SMA100
|1.0851
|Daily SMA200
|1.0815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0671
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0624
|Previous Weekly High
|1.069
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0653
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
