EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sustains auction above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI

- EUR/USD is holding its breath above the critical support of 1.1000 amid the risk-on mood.
- US headline CPI is expected to soften to 4.4% while the core CPI is seen accelerating to 5.8%.
- ECB Lagarde has kept doors open for more than one additional interest rate hike.
The EUR/USD pair is maintaining its auction area above the psychological support of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to add gains ahead as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is looking vulnerable above 101.20.
After the release of the modest United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, investors are shifting their focus toward the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Wednesday. Annual headline CPI is expected to soften to 4.4% while the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices is seen accelerating to 5.8%.
Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced an interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) after ditching its 50 bps rate hike spell amid a sharp decline in credit distribution by European banks. However, ECB President Christine Lagarde has kept doors open for more than one additional interest rate hike.
EUR/USD has shown a decline move after failing to surpass April 26 high at 1.1095. The major currency pair has formed a Double Top chart pattern, which will get triggered only after slipping below the immediate support of May 02 low at 1.0942. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1020 is acting as a barricade for the Euro.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range. A slippage below the same would trigger the downside momentum.
Going ahead, a downside move below May 02 low at 1.0942 will drag the asset towards April 12 low at 1.0915 and April 10 low at 1.0837
On the flip side, a decisive move above April 26 high at 1.1095 will drive the asset toward a fresh 13-month high at 1.1185 followed by the round-level resistance at 1.1200.
EUR/USD two-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0989
|Daily SMA50
|1.0839
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.0434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
