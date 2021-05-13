EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge

- EUR/USD edges lower inside a bearish chart pattern.
- MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters.
- Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
EUR/USD fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2060-55 support confluence while easing to 1.2078 amid early Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote nears the support line of a two-month-old rising wedge bearish formation, also joined by the 21-day EMA.
It should, however, be noted that the MACD teases bears to break the nearly 1.2060-55 convergence but the 50-day EMA surrounding 1.2015, followed by the 1.2000 threshold could challenges the EUR/USD bears afterward.
In a case where sellers dominate past-1.2000, odds of the pair’s drop to the yearly low of 1.1700 can’t be ruled out. Though, 1.1850-45 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the 1.2100 nearby hurdles before eyeing the multiple resistance area near 1.2200, not to forget the wedge’s upper line near 1.2210.
If at all EUR/USD bulls manage to cross the 1.2210 hurdle, February’s peak near 1.2245 can act as a buffer before pushing the pair towards the yearly top of 1.2350.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2078
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2064
|Daily SMA50
|1.1951
|Daily SMA100
|1.2046
|Daily SMA200
|1.1955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1986
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2215
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
