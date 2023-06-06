EUR/USD Price Analysis: Still room for further decline

- EUR/USD retreats to the sub-1.0700 region on Tuesday.
- Further weakness could challenge the 1.0630 region.
EUR/USD comes under fresh downside pressure and drops below the key support at 1.0700 the figure on turnaround Tuesday.
The pair remains well under pressure and the continuation of the selling bias should prompt a probable test of the May low at 1.0635 (May 31) to emerge on the horizon in the short term. If spot clears the 1.0600 support it could then open the door to a deeper decline to the March low at 1.0516 (March 15).
Extra losses to the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6) would likely need a sharp deterioration of the outlook, which appears not favoured for the time being.
Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0505.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0689
|Today Daily Change
|50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.0713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0798
|Daily SMA50
|1.0895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0812
|Daily SMA200
|1.0505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0722
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
