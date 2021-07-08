EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid contention is located near 1.1770

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD bounces off recent lows in the 1.1780 area.
  • The 2020-2021 support line holds the downside so far.

EUR/USD manages to find dip-buyers and trades in new 2-day peaks near 1.1850 in the second half of the week.

The prospect for further decline looks unchanged in the very near term. Against that, there is a tough contention area in the 1.1770 zone, where coincides a Fibo level and the 2020-2021 support line.

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1999.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1843
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1.1791
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1941
Daily SMA50 1.2066
Daily SMA100 1.2011
Daily SMA200 1.2004
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1836
Previous Daily Low 1.1782
Previous Weekly High 1.1944
Previous Weekly Low 1.1807
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1815
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.177
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1748
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1715
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1824
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1857
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1878

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement

EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement

EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns

GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns

GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level

XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level

Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.

Gold News

Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally

Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally

Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.

Read more

Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs

Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs

Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures