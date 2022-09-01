  • EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends pullback from weekly high.
  • Impending bear cross on MACD, RSI retreat favor sellers.
  • Convergence of 200-HMA, support line of weekly triangle appears tough nut to crack for sellers.
  • Buyers need to cross 1.0090 to retake control.

EUR/USD bears return after a three-day absence as the quote renews its intraday low near 1.0030 during Thursday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the major currency pair retreats inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle amid downbeat oscillators.

That said, the MACD teases bears and the recent weakness in the RSI (14) keeps EUR/USD bears hopeful.

However, the 1.0000 psychological magnet will precede the 0.9985 support confluence, including the 200-HMA and support line of the stated triangle, to restrict the short-term downside of the pair.

In a case where the EUR/USD remains weak past 0.9985, a south-run towards the monthly low of 0.9900, marked the last week, can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of August 18-23 downside, near 1.0050.

Following that, the triangle’s upper line and the 61.8% gold ratio, respectively around 1.0080 and 1.0090, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.

It’s worth noting that the 1.0100 threshold could act as an extra upside filter to challenge the pair’s buyers before giving them control.

EUR/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0038
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 1.0053
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0111
Daily SMA50 1.0195
Daily SMA100 1.0405
Daily SMA200 1.0809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0079
Previous Daily Low 0.9971
Previous Weekly High 1.009
Previous Weekly Low 0.9901
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0038
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0013
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.999
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9927
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9882
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

