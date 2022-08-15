- EUR/USD holds lower ground after breaking short-term key support, now resistance.
- One-month-old horizontal area lures bears amid downbeat MACD, RSI.
- Convergence of 21-DMA, ascending trend line from mid-July guards immediate recovery.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0160 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, after breaking the 1.0200 key support the previous day.
In addition to the clear downside break of the 21-DMA and monthly ascending trend line, descending RSI (14) and receding bullish bias of the MACD also keep the EUR/USD bears hopeful.
With this, the EUR/USD pair becomes vulnerable to visiting the one-month-old horizontal support around 1.0100.
However, the 1.0000 parity mark can challenge the major currency pair’s further downside, which if ignored could quickly direct the south-run towards the yearly low surrounding 0.9950.
On the contrary, recovery remains elusive until the quote stays below the convergence of the immediate DMA and the upward sloping previous support line from mid-July, around 1.0200.
Even so, the 50-DMA and a descending trend line from May 30, close to 1.0310, appear a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bulls.
It’s worth noting that a three-month-old ascending support-turned-resistance line, close to 1.0360-65, appears the last defense of the pair sellers.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96%
|Today daily open
|1.026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0212
|Daily SMA50
|1.0329
|Daily SMA100
|1.0525
|Daily SMA200
|1.0896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0328
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
