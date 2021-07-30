EUR/USD Price Analysis: Room for a move to 1.1975

  • EUR/USD records new tops beyond 1.1900 on Friday.
  • Further upside is seen re-testing peaks around 1.1975.

EUR/USD finally surpasses the 1.1900 hurdle and clinches new highs at the end of the week.

The continuation of the upside could now extend to the late June peaks around 1.1975 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 barrier, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2004.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1899
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.1887
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1821
Daily SMA50 1.1973
Daily SMA100 1.1974
Daily SMA200 1.2008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1893
Previous Daily Low 1.1841
Previous Weekly High 1.183
Previous Weekly Low 1.1752
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1861
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1854
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1802
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1906
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1926
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1958

 

 

