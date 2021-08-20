EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a near-term rebound

  • EUR/USD navigates within a tight range around 1.1670.
  • Oversold levels could spark a technical bounce.

The mood around EUR/USD remains fragile around the area of recent 2021 lows near 1.1660.

While the most likely scenario seems to point to further decline in the short-term horizon, the probability of a technical rebound has been picking up pace in light of the oversold condition of the pair, as per the daily. RSI.

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2003.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.168
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1788
Daily SMA50 1.1847
Daily SMA100 1.1961
Daily SMA200 1.2008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1717
Previous Daily Low 1.1666
Previous Weekly High 1.1805
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1698
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1655
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1635
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1707
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

