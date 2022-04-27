EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from five-year lows, downside remains favored

- A sheer downside move is advocating more weakness in the asset.
- The 10- and 20-period EMAs are scaling lower, which adds to the downside filters.
- Momentum oscillator RSI (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00
The EUR/USD pair is drifting lower firmly from the last four trading sessions after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.0900. The downside momentum has pushed the asset below 1.0700 and has registered a fresh two-year low at 1.0633 in the Asian session.
On the weekly scale, EUR/USD is oscillating around March 2020 low at 1.0636 after a sheer downside momentum from May 2021. The asset is at make or breaks level and is going to display wide ticks going forward. The downward trendline placed from March 2021 high at 1.2266 will continue to act as major resistance for the counter.
The 10- and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0937 and 1.1092 respectively are trending downside, which signals that a bearish trend is still intact.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 range, which adds to the downside filters. The momentum oscillators RSI (14) is not showing any sign of divergence and an oversold situation.
A firmer drop below Wednesday’s low at 1.0633 will drag the asset towards April 2017 low at 1.0570, followed by December 2015 low at 1.0524.
On the contrary, euro bulls could witness a pullback, which will turn into a bullish reversal after overstepping the round level resistance of 1.0700. This will send the asset towards Monday’s average traded price at 1.0754. A breach of Monday’s average traded price will drive the asset to near Friday’s high at 1.0851.
EUR/USD weekly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0654
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0872
|Daily SMA50
|1.1006
|Daily SMA100
|1.1167
|Daily SMA200
|1.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0739
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0636
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0936
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0705
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
