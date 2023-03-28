EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery now targets 1.0930

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • EUR/USD extends the upside bias beyond 1.0800.
  • Further gains could see the monthly high near 1.0930 revisited.

EUR/USD adds to the promising start of the week and surpasses the key 1.0800 hurdle on Tuesday.

The continuation of the bullish move appears favoured for the time being. Against that, the pair could now set sail to the March peak at 1.0929 (March 23) prior to a potential test of the 2023 high at 1.1032 (February 2).

Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0335.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0829
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.0798
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0676
Daily SMA50 1.0728
Daily SMA100 1.0623
Daily SMA200 1.0335
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.08
Previous Daily Low 1.0745
Previous Weekly High 1.093
Previous Weekly Low 1.0631
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0726
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0706
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0817
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0836
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0872

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0800 after US data

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0800 after US data

EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 with the initial reaction to the upbeat consumer confidence data from the US. Meanwhile, Wall Street's negative opening seems to be helping the US Dollar find its footing and making it hard for the pair to stretch higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.2300

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.2300

GBP/USD has retreated to the 1.2300 area in the early American session with the US Dollar finding demand amid the negative shift witnessed in risk mood. The data from the US revealed that the CB Consumer Confidence Index rose modestly in March.

GBP/USD News

Gold pulls away from session highs, holds near $1,960

Gold pulls away from session highs, holds near $1,960

After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price erased a portion of its daily gains and retreated to the $1,960 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.5%, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.

Gold News

Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock

Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock

Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security. 

Read more

S&P 500: With banking crisis in rear view, market pushes index closer to 4,000

S&P 500: With banking crisis in rear view, market pushes index closer to 4,000

The S&P 500 on Monday moved ahead cautiously without much fanfare after the US government agreed to sell $72 billion worth of Silicon Valley Bank assets to First Citizens Bank (FCNCA). 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures