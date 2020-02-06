EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints first daily close below 1.10 since October

- EUR/USD has printed a daily below 1.10 for the first time in four months.
- Wednesday's bearish marubozu indicates the sell-off has legs.
EUR/USD found acceptance below 1.10 on Tuesday - its first daily close below the psychological support since Oct. 10.
The psychological support was breached with a bearish marubozu candle, which comprises of little or no wick and a long body - a sign of strong bearish sentiment.
As a result, the latest decline below 1.10 looks to have legs, more so, as the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print and the 5- and 10-day averages are trending south.
The pair looks set to challenge support at 1.0981 (Nov. 29 low). Acceptance under that could cause more sellers to join the market, yielding a deeper drop toward 1.09. On the higher side, a close above marubozu's high of 1.1048 is needed to invalidate bearish pressures.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1075
|Daily SMA50
|1.1102
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0994
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1087
