EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints first daily close below 1.10 since October

EUR/USD has printed a daily below 1.10 for the first time in four months.

Wednesday's bearish marubozu indicates the sell-off has legs.

EUR/USD found acceptance below 1.10 on Tuesday - its first daily close below the psychological support since Oct. 10.

The psychological support was breached with a bearish marubozu candle, which comprises of little or no wick and a long body - a sign of strong bearish sentiment.

As a result, the latest decline below 1.10 looks to have legs, more so, as the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print and the 5- and 10-day averages are trending south.

The pair looks set to challenge support at 1.0981 (Nov. 29 low). Acceptance under that could cause more sellers to join the market, yielding a deeper drop toward 1.09. On the higher side, a close above marubozu's high of 1.1048 is needed to invalidate bearish pressures.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels