EUR/USD Price Analysis: Potential visit to the 1.1150 region

The upside momentum in EUR/USD extends beyond the 1.10 mark.

Further north emerges the later March tops near 1.1150.

EUR/USD is prolonging the upside on Wednesday above the 1.10 mark, recording at the same time fresh multi-week peaks around 1.1030.

The pair has left behind the critical 200-day SMA and in doing so it has opened the door to a potential move to the 1.1150 region, levels last seen in late March.

Above the 200-day SMA, the pair is expected to regain the constructive outlook.

EUR/USD daily chart