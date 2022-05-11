- EUR/USD picks up bids inside a fortnight-old trading range, weekly symmetrical triangle.
- Clear break of three-week-old descending trend line, firmer RSI adds strength to the recovery moves.
- 100-SMA offers an extra challenge to buyers before giving them control.
EUR/USD extends the early Asian session rebound towards poking the 1.0550 mark as European traders brace for Wednesday’s bell.
The major currency pair’s latest recovery could be linked to the U-turn from the previous resistance line stretched from April 21. Also keeping buyers hopeful is the recently firmer RSI (14) line.
It should be noted, however, that a one-week-long symmetrical triangle restricts short-term EUR/USD moves between 1.0565 and 1.0520.
Hence, the latest upside momentum eyes the triangle’s resistance line, namely around 1.0565, a break of which could direct buyers towards the 100-SMA level, near 1.0630 at the latest.
Even if the quote rises past 1.0630, the current month high around 1.0640-45 will act as an additional filter to the north before confirming the advances targeting the 1.0700 region.
On the contrary, a downside of the stated triangle’s support, around 1.0520, will be challenged by the resistance-turned-support line, close to 1.0515 at the latest.
Should the quote drop below 1.0515, the 1.0500 and April’s low near 1.0470 will lure the EUR/USD bears.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0545
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.0528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0668
|Daily SMA50
|1.0858
|Daily SMA100
|1.1092
|Daily SMA200
|1.1336
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0586
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0526
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA
Gold Price is meandering near three-month lows, extending its selling spiral so far this week, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains unabated. Despite the latest downtick in the dollar, the bullish momentum remains intact.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.