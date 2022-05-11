  • EUR/USD picks up bids inside a fortnight-old trading range, weekly symmetrical triangle.
  • Clear break of three-week-old descending trend line, firmer RSI adds strength to the recovery moves.
  • 100-SMA offers an extra challenge to buyers before giving them control.

EUR/USD extends the early Asian session rebound towards poking the 1.0550 mark as European traders brace for Wednesday’s bell.

The major currency pair’s latest recovery could be linked to the U-turn from the previous resistance line stretched from April 21. Also keeping buyers hopeful is the recently firmer RSI (14) line.

It should be noted, however, that a one-week-long symmetrical triangle restricts short-term EUR/USD moves between 1.0565 and 1.0520.

Hence, the latest upside momentum eyes the triangle’s resistance line, namely around 1.0565, a break of which could direct buyers towards the 100-SMA level, near 1.0630 at the latest.

Even if the quote rises past 1.0630, the current month high around 1.0640-45 will act as an additional filter to the north before confirming the advances targeting the 1.0700 region.

On the contrary, a downside of the stated triangle’s support, around 1.0520, will be challenged by the resistance-turned-support line, close to 1.0515 at the latest.

Should the quote drop below 1.0515, the 1.0500 and April’s low near 1.0470 will lure the EUR/USD bears.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0545
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 1.0528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0668
Daily SMA50 1.0858
Daily SMA100 1.1092
Daily SMA200 1.1336
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0586
Previous Daily Low 1.0526
Previous Weekly High 1.0642
Previous Weekly Low 1.0483
Previous Monthly High 1.1076
Previous Monthly Low 1.0471
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0563
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0507
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0486
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0447
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0606
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0627

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation

EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation

EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA

Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA

Gold Price is meandering near three-month lows, extending its selling spiral so far this week, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains unabated. Despite the latest downtick in the dollar, the bullish momentum remains intact.

Gold News

Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet

Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet

Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders.

Read more

US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium

US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked?

Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures