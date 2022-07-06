  • EUR/USD clinches new lows in the sub-1.0200 area.
  • The pair enters oversold territory and could spark a bounce.

EUR/USD loses further ground and drops to nearly 2-decade lows in the 1.0170 region on Monday.

The sell-off in the pair stays everything but abated midweek amidst an increasing negative outlook. Against that, there is a minor support level at 1.0060 (low December 11 2002). The breakdown of the latter should herald a visit to the key parity area.

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.1085.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0187
Today Daily Change 110
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 1.0271
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0501
Daily SMA50 1.0559
Daily SMA100 1.0782
Daily SMA200 1.1094
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0449
Previous Daily Low 1.0235
Previous Weekly High 1.0615
Previous Weekly Low 1.0366
Previous Monthly High 1.0774
Previous Monthly Low 1.0359
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0317
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0188
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0105
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0402
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0532
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0615

 

 

EUR/USD renews multi-decade lows below 1.0200

EUR/USD renews multi-decade lows below 1.0200

EUR/USD has turned south after a short-lived recovery attempt in the early European session and dropped below 1.0200 for the first time in nearly 20 years. Despite the upbeat market mood, the shared currency struggles to find demand as focus shifts to US data, FOMC Minutes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.1900 amid political jitters

GBP/USD retreats below 1.1900 amid political jitters

GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined to its lowest level since March 2020 below 1.1900. During the PMQs, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the government should not walk away during a crisis. Eyes on US ISM Services PMI data.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to rebound, trades near $1,760

Gold struggles to rebound, trades near $1,760

Gold is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound following Tuesday's sharp decline amid broad dollar strength. XAU/USD posts modest daily losses near $1,760 ahead of the ISM Services PMI data from the US and the FOMC's June meeting minutes. 

Gold News

What needs to happen for cryptos to recover

What needs to happen for cryptos to recover

Bitcoin price has been extremely boring for the last few days, stifling the performance of Ethereum and Ripple as well. However, things could take a quick turn if the big crypto sees some much-needed volatility.

Read more

