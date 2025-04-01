EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair holds near 1.0800 as mixed technical signals stall further momentum

Looking ahead, key support levels are aligned at 1.0777, followed by 1.0731 and 1.0729. On the upside, resistance emerges around 1.0811, 1.0812, and 1.0815. A break on either side of the current range may define the next directional move.

Among moving averages, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0839 provides immediate overhead resistance, reinforcing the near-term bearish bias. However, longer-term indicators like the 100-day SMA at 1.0520 and the 200-day SMA at 1.0731 continue to signal a broader uptrend. The Ichimoku Base Line at 1.0657 remains neutral, confirming the indecisiveness in market momentum.

Technical indicators remain inconclusive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutral at 56, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) leans slightly bearish, suggesting a lack of upside traction. The Bull Bear Power prints close to zero, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 25.7 also implies a non-trending environment. These mixed signals reflect the current sideways nature of the pair.

The EUR/USD pair eased slightly on Tuesday’s session after the European close, holding near the 1.0800 area. Despite the marginal decline, the pair remains well within its daily range as traders assess diverging technical cues. Price action stays neutral overall, as short-term weakness contrasts with broader bullish structural support.

