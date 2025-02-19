EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair extends losing streak but holds above key support

From a broader perspective, the 100-day and 20-day SMAs are converging near 1.0450, raising concerns about a potential bearish crossover. If this materializes, it could confirm that the recent rally was merely a temporary correction, shifting the long-term outlook back to the downside. For now, traders will keep an eye on whether the pair can maintain support above the 20-day SMA or if further downside pressure will trigger a deeper pullback.

Momentum indicators reflect a shift in sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) declined sharply to 53, staying in positive territory but signaling waning buying pressure. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram prints decreasing green bars, hinting that bullish momentum is losing traction. However, as long as EUR/USD remains above the 20-day SMA, buyers may still have room to regain control.

The EUR/USD pair continued to pull back on Wednesday, shedding another 0.17% to trade around 1.0430. This marks its third straight day in the red, erasing over 0.50% of last week’s gains when the pair surged more than 1.50%. Despite the ongoing correction, the broader technical outlook remains constructive as long as the pair stays above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

