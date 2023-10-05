EUR/USD Price Analysis: Outlook remains bearish below the 200-day SMA

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s recovery attempt past 1.0500.
  • Immediate resistance emerges around 1.0620.

EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged and adds to Wednesday’s advance north of 1.0500 the figure on Thursday.

The continuation of the rebound should initially retarget the minor barrier at 1.0617 (September 29) ahead of the weekly peak of 1.0767 (September 12).

Meanwhile, further losses remain on the table as long as the pair navigates the area below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0824.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0512
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.0504
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0626
Daily SMA50 1.0788
Daily SMA100 1.0847
Daily SMA200 1.0827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0532
Previous Daily Low 1.0451
Previous Weekly High 1.0656
Previous Weekly Low 1.0488
Previous Monthly High 1.0882
Previous Monthly Low 1.0488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0501
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0482
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.046
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0415
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0379
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0541
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0577
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0622

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

