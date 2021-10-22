EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 1.1670

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD resumes the upside around 1.1640 on Friday.
  • Extra gains are likely if 1.1670 is cleared (in the near term).

Bulls retake the upper hand and encourage EUR/USD to regain the upside traction and the 1.1640 zone at the end of the week.

If this area if cleared – ideally in the very near term - then the pair could attempt to take out the round level at 1.1700 ahead of the interim hurdle at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1709. Further north comes the short-term resistance line near 1.1730. A breakout of the latter should see the selling pressure mitigated and therefore allow for extra gains to the next relevant resistance in the mid-1.1700s.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1916.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1637
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1608
Daily SMA50 1.171
Daily SMA100 1.1801
Daily SMA200 1.1921
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1667
Previous Daily Low 1.162
Previous Weekly High 1.1624
Previous Weekly Low 1.1524
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1563
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1649
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1606
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1589
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1559
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1654
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1684
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1701

 

 

Latest Forex News

