EUR/USD Price Analysis: Moves below key level at 1.0700 toward seven-day EMA

- EUR/USD could reach to seven-day EMA as the Greenback continues the winning streak.
- Technical indicators suggest the bullish momentum in the market sentiment.
- A successful breach above the 1.0700 psychological level could support the pair to reach 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
EUR/USD extends the losing streak, trading lower around 1.0690 during the Asian session on Wednesday. As the US Dollar (USD) continues to gain ground, the EUR/USD pair could reach the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0666, which emerges as the key support, following the 1.0600 psychological level.
A firm break below the latter could push the EUR/USD pair could find support around the psychological level of 1.0550, followed by the previous week's low at 1.0516.
On the upside, the psychological level at 1.0700 acts as the immediate barrier. A firm breakthrough above the level could support the EUR/USD pair to explore the region around the major level at 1.0750 aligned with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0764.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line positions above the centerline and the signal line implying a bullish momentum in the EUR/USD pair.
However, the EUR/USD pair seems to receive upward support as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies above the 50 level, suggesting bullish momentum and reflecting a strong market sentiment.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.06
|Daily SMA50
|1.0632
|Daily SMA100
|1.0803
|Daily SMA200
|1.0806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0747
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0517
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.0700 amid cautious markets ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, lacking any firm direction in early Europe on Wednesday. A modest US Dollar uptick amid a cautious mood and positive US Treasury bond yields is weighing on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2300 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD is under renewed bearish pressure below 1.2300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar upswing seems to regain momentum, as investors turn cautious ahead of speeches from BoE Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell.
Gold looks to Powell’s speech for a fresh directional impetus
Gold price is consolidating losses incurred so far this week, early Tuesday, as the United States Dollar is in search of a clear directional amid conflicting US Federal Reserve commentaries, a cautious risk tone and the recent drop in the US Treasury bond yields.
Binance Coin price rise to come to a halt after just 20% increase in three weeks
Binance Coin price, which had been gradually making a recovery, was expected to reclaim the losses that it endured in June. However, the lack of demand for the cryptocurrency left BNB stuck with no gains, even at a time when the entire market was rallying.
Fearing USD and yields upswing?
S&P 500 made the predicted decline towards 4,360s, but didn‘t reach the lower border of Friday‘s intraday consolidation. That would be the first decline target, with Friday‘s breakout level of 4,330 being the second one.