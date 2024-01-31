EUR/USD Price Analysis: Languishes near monthly low, focus remains on Fed decision

- EUR/USD comes under some renewed selling pressure amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
- A sustained strength beyond the 1.0900 mark is needed to negate the near-term negative outlook.
The EUR/USD pair meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday and drops to the 1.0815 region in the last hour, well within the striking distance of its lowest level since December 13 touched earlier this week.
The JOLTS report published on Tuesday showed that US job openings unexpectedly increased to 9.02 million in December and suggested that the labor market is too strong for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter. This, along with geopolitical risks stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and China's economic woes, assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to stand tall near its monthly peak and exerts some pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
That said, the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later today. Furthermore, the uncertainty over the timing of when the European Central Bank (ECB) will start cutting interest rates could act as a tailwind for the shared currency. This, in turn, might contribute to limiting any further depreciating move for the EUR/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices, for now, seem to have found acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still far from being in the oversold territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside. That said, bearish traders might still wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.0800 mark before placing fresh bets.
The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag spot prices to the December monthly swing low, around the 1.0725-1.0720 area, en route to the 1.0700 mark. Some follow-through selling will expose the next relevant support near the 1.0660 region before the EUR/USD pair eventually drops to the 1.0620-1.0615 zone en route to the 1.0600 round figure.
On the flip side, the 1.0845-1.0850 region, or the 200-day SMA, could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.0880 area and the 1.0900 mark. This is closely followed by a short-term trading range support breakpoint now turned resistance, around the 1.0920 region, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally. The EUR/USD pair might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.1000 psychological mark.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0819
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.0845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0902
|Daily SMA50
|1.0917
|Daily SMA100
|1.0778
|Daily SMA200
|1.0842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0857
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0812
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6550 after Aussie CPI, China's PMI data
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6550 early Wednesday after mixed China's NBS PMI data and added to the downside, exacerbated by softer Australian inflation data. The CPI reaffirmed market expectations that the RBA rate-hiking cycle is over, The Fed verdict is next in focus.
USD/JPY bounces back above 147.50 amid pre-Fed caution trading
USD/JPY is bouncing back above 147.50 in Asian trading on Wednesday. Markets stay cautious ahead of the critical Fed policy announcements, injecting new life into the US Dollar even as Treasury yields weaken. The pair also cheers discouraging Japanese data. The Fed is next in focus.
Gold price moves away from two-week high on renewed USD buying ahead of FOMC
Gold ticks lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and retreats further from a two-week high, around the $2,048-2,049 region touched the previous day. Investors continue to scale back their expectations on the speed and scale of interest rate cuts by the Fed in the wake of strong US economic data.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.
The ‘last mile of disinflation’: A narrative running on its last legs
The narrative of the last mile of disinflation being the hardest reflects concern that after having dropped significantly, further declines in inflation would be more difficult. However, it seems that relevance of this narrative is increasingly being questioned.