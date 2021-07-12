EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 100-HMA towards monthly resistance

- EUR/USD holds onto last week’s recovery moves from multi-day low.
- MACD teases bulls, sustained trading beyond the key HMA signal further upside.
- One-week-old horizontal line adds to the downside supports.
EUR/USD stays on the recovery mode, picks up bids to 1.1865, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair stepped back from a one-week high the previous day before bouncing off 100-HMA. In doing so, the corrective pullback extends the last week’s recovery moves from the lowest since early April.
Given the MACD line teasing a crossover of the signal indicator, coupled with the pair’s successful U-turn from the key HMA, EUR/USD is up for challenging a downward sloping trend line resistance line from June 30, near 1.1880.
However, the quote’s further upside will depend upon how well the bulls can cross the 1.1900 threshold, a clear break of which could again direct the pair buyers toward the 1.16985-90 horizontal hurdle, comprising early March tops and May’s lows.
Alternatively, a downside break of 100-HMA, around 1.1835, may find multiple supports around 1.1825 before testing a short-term horizontal line close to the 1.1800 round figure.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past 1.1800 will be tested by the monthly low near 1.1780 prior to directing EUR/USD bears to the yearly low surrounding 1.1700.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1864
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.1874
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1913
|Daily SMA50
|1.2056
|Daily SMA100
|1.2006
|Daily SMA200
|1.2005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1881
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1825
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1783
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1951
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
