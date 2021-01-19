EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim resistance aligns at 1.2173

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD rebounds from yearly lows in the 1.2050/55 band.
  • The recovery targets the Fibo level around 1.2170.

EUR/USD reclaims the 1.2100 mark and above on Tuesday, coming back from the area of 2021 lows in the mid-1.2000s.

If the recovery picks up extra steam, then the next interim hurdle emerges at the Fibo retracement (of the November-January rally) at 1.2173. Further up, there are no relevant levels until the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 zone.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1608.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.213
Today Daily Change 63
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1.2077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2205
Daily SMA50 1.2087
Daily SMA100 1.1931
Daily SMA200 1.1617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2087
Previous Daily Low 1.2054
Previous Weekly High 1.2227
Previous Weekly Low 1.2077
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2074
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2058
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2024
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2091
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2125

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

