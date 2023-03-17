EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside comes 1.0760

  • EUR/USD extends the rebound north of 1.0600 on Friday.
  • The next up-barrier emerges at the March top near 1.0760.

EUR/USD gathers extra pace and climbs to 2-day highs near 1.0670 following Thursday’s positive price action.

If the recovery gathers impulse, then the pair could confront the March high at 1.0759 (March 15) - which remains underpinned by the proximity of the 55-day SMA – prior to the weekly peak at 1.0804 (February 14).

Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0324.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.063
Today Daily Change 65
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.061
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0625
Daily SMA50 1.0728
Daily SMA100 1.0562
Daily SMA200 1.0325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0636
Previous Daily Low 1.0551
Previous Weekly High 1.0701
Previous Weekly Low 1.0524
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0603
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0583
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0562
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0514
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0477
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0647
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0684
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0731

 

 

Recommended content

