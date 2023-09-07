EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers below 1.0700, eyeing the 1.0600 figure amid bearish signals

  • EUR/USD trades at 1.0696, up 0.01%, but remains below the pivotal 1.0700 mark, signaling potential for further downside.
  • For a bullish reversal, the pair needs to clear 1.0700 and aim for September 6 daily high of 1.0748 as an intermediate resistance.
  • Most likely scenario sees EUR/USD targeting May 31 low of 1.0635, with a breach potentially exposing the 1.0600 psychological level.

The EUR/USD begins the Asian session almost flat but below the 1.0700 figure, seen as a bearish signal, after printing losses of 0.29% on Thursday, which could open the door to test May lows. At the time of writing, the major trades at 1.0696, up 0.01%.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart portrays a continuation of the downtrend, as the pair achieved a new lower-low and trades near the bottom of the weekly range. However, being the 1.0700 figure that usually keeps the EUR/USD seesawing in the top/bottom of the double zero mark, buyers and sellers need to take action to win the battle.

For buyers, the EUR/USD must climb above 1.0700 and reclaim the September 6 daily high of 1.0748, an intermediate resistance level. Once cleared, the pair's next ceiling level would be the September 5 high at 1.0798 before challenging the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.0822.

On the flip side, and the most likely scenario, due to recent economic data and the EUR/USD breaking decisively below the 200-DMA, the first support would be the May 31 daily low of 1.0635. A breach of the latter will expose the psychological 1.0600 figure, followed by the March 15 swing low of 1.0516.

EUR/USD Price Action – Daily chart

EUR/USD

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0696
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.0727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0853
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.0916
Daily SMA200 1.0822
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0749
Previous Daily Low 1.0703
Previous Weekly High 1.0946
Previous Weekly Low 1.0772
Previous Monthly High 1.1065
Previous Monthly Low 1.0766
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0731
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0704
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.068
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0657
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.075
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0772
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0796

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

