EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around 1.0830 after paring intraday gains

- EUR/USD could find immediate resistance around the major level at 1.0850.
- Technical analysis suggests that the pair could move toward psychological support at 1.0800.
- The break above the 14-day EMA at 1.0877 could lead the pair to approach the psychological barrier at 1.0900.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0830 during the Asian session on Tuesday after trimming its intraday gains. The EUR/USD pair grapples to recover the losses registered in the previous session. The significant level at 1.0850 may act as immediate resistance for the EUR/USD pair.
A successful breakthrough above the latter could potentially propel the pair toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0889, followed by the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0877. A breakthrough above the resistance zone could propel the EUR/USD pair to explore the region around the psychological barrier at 1.0900 level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the EUR/USD pair is situated below the 50 mark, signaling a bearish momentum in the market. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is a lagging indicator, suggests a potential confirmation of a downward trend. This is indicated by the MACD line being positioned below the centerline and the signal line.
The EUR/USD pair could find immediate support at the psychological level at 1.0800 aligned with the monthly low at 1.0795. A decisive break below the monthly low could strengthen the bearish sentiment to navigate the region around the major support at the 1.0750 level.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0907
|Daily SMA50
|1.0918
|Daily SMA100
|1.0778
|Daily SMA200
|1.0843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
