EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers above major support at 1.0700 amid lukewarm US Dollar

- EUR/USD struggles to stay in the green zone amid weaker US Dollar.
- Combined technical indicators support a positive outlook for the pair.
- The pair could revisit the 1.0750 major level aligned to the weekly high at 1.0756.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0710 during the early European session on Thursday, struggling to continue moving in the positive territory amid the weaker US Dollar (USD). The major level at 1.0700 acts as the immediate support for the EUR/USD pair.
A firm break below the latter could push the EUR/USD pair to navigate further support around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0670, following the 1.0600 psychological level.
On the upside, the pair could revisit the major level at 1.0750 lined up with the weekly high at 1.0756. A firm breakthrough above the level could support the EUR/USD pair to explore the region around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0764.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line positions above the centerline and the signal line, indicating a bullish momentum in the EUR/USD pair. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies above the 50 level, offering upward support. This suggests a bullish momentum and reflects a strong market sentiment for the EUR/USD pair, further reinforcing the positive outlook.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: other technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0604
|Daily SMA50
|1.0628
|Daily SMA100
|1.08
|Daily SMA200
|1.0804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0716
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0747
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0517
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
