  • EUR/USD flirts with weekly highs around 1.0250 on Wednesday.
  • Further gains look likely on a close above 1.0300.

EUR/USD trades on a positive performance around the 1.0250 region midweek.

The so far August high at 1.0293 (August 2) emerges as the magnet for bulls for the time being. Above this level, spot is expected to see its uptrend reinvigorated and could challenge the temporary 55-day SMA in the near term, today at 1.0377.

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0906.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0238
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.0213
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0176
Daily SMA50 1.0353
Daily SMA100 1.0546
Daily SMA200 1.0915
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0248
Previous Daily Low 1.0188
Previous Weekly High 1.0294
Previous Weekly Low 1.0123
Previous Monthly High 1.0486
Previous Monthly Low 0.9952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0225
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0211
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0185
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0157
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0126
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0275
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0303

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Dollar weakens on soft US July inflation data – Live

Dollar weakens on soft US July inflation data – Live

The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday that the annual CPI inflation declined to 8.5% in July from 9.1% in June. With this print falling short of the market expectation of 8.7%, the dollar came under heavy selling pressure.

EUR/USD jumps above 1.0300 after US CPI data

EUR/USD jumps above 1.0300 after US CPI data

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0300 in the early American session on Wednesday. The dollar came under intense selling pressure after the data from the US showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 8.5% in July.

GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2200 amid renewed dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2200 amid renewed dollar weakness

GBP/USD has surged above 1.2200 on Wednesday amid broad-based USD weakness. The data from the US revealed that the Core CPI stayed unchanged at 5.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 6.1%, and triggered a dollar selloff.

Gold climbs above $1,800 as US yields turn south

Gold climbs above $1,800 as US yields turn south

Gold has gathered bullish momentum and rose to a fresh monthly high above $1,800 on Wednesday. After soft July inflation data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost nearly 3%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.

