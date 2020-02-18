EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further weakness points to a visit to 1.0814

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD drops further and printed new 2020 lows near 1.0820.
  • Immediately below aligns the Fibo retracement at 1.0814.

EUR/USD remains entrenched into the negative territory and there are no signs of a recovery, at least in the short-term horizon.

That said, extreme “oversold” conditions as well as bouts of risk appetite could impulse the pair to test the 10-day SMA in the 1.0900 neighbourhood, although these could also be seen as selling opportunities.

Against this backdrop, the next target on the downside emerges at the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.0814.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0834
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.0834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1075
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0851
Previous Daily Low 1.0829
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0825
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0847
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.086
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0869

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 34-month lows amid after poor German figures, amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD flirts with 34-month lows amid after poor German figures, amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed expectations with 8.7 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces

Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces

The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher. 

Read more

Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline

Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline

Gold prices take the bids above $1585, +0.35%, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures