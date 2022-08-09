  • EUR/USD advances further north of the 1.0200 hurdle on Tuesday.
  • The continuation of the uptrend could see 1.0300 retested near term.

EUR/USD flirts with the area of multi-day highs around 1.0250, posting gains for the second straight session on Tuesday.

The so far August high at 1.0293 (August 2) emerges as the magnet for bulls for the time being. Above this level, spot is expected to see its uptrend reinvigorated and could challenge the temporary 55-day SMA in the near term, today at 1.0386.

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0913.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0238
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.0196
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0168
Daily SMA50 1.0364
Daily SMA100 1.0554
Daily SMA200 1.0922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0222
Previous Daily Low 1.0159
Previous Weekly High 1.0294
Previous Weekly Low 1.0123
Previous Monthly High 1.0486
Previous Monthly Low 0.9952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0183
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.013
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0101
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0226
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0288

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0250 amid renewed dollar weakness

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0250 amid renewed dollar weakness

EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and advanced toward 1.0250. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs rose by 10.8% in Q2, down from 12.7% in Q1, the greenback struggles to find demand, helping the pair push higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD declines toward 1.2100 following earlier rebound

GBP/USD declines toward 1.2100 following earlier rebound

GBP/USD is having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum on Tuesday and declining toward 1.2100 from the daily high it set at 1.2131. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be limiting the pair's upside despite the renewed dollar weakness.

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to modest gains near $1,790

Gold clings to modest gains near $1,790

Gold manages to stay in positive territory slightly above $1,790 on Tuesday as the dollar stays on the back foot. The 1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, seems to be making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather momentum.

Gold News

Here’s what to expect from Bitcoin, Ethereum price as Thailand tightens regulation

Here’s what to expect from Bitcoin, Ethereum price as Thailand tightens regulation

Thailand’s central bank is working on tightening regulatory oversight on cryptocurrency platforms. The central bank is prepared to overhaul crypto rules once new amendments give it regulator powers, alongside the Thailand SEC. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures