EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further losses likely below 1.1880

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD fades the earlier move to 1.1850.
  • Sentiment remains sour while below July tops around 1.1880.

EUR/USD rebounds to the mid-1.1800s before running out of steam and return to the negative territory.

While the upside remains capped by the 1.1880/90 band, further pullbacks remain in the pipeline.

Against this, the breach of the 2020-2021 support line would be an important bearish event and carries the potential to accelerate losses to, initially, the Fibo level near 1.1760 ahead of the 2021 low in the 1.1700 neighbourhood (March 31).

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2002.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1815
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.1836
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1875
Daily SMA50 1.2043
Daily SMA100 1.1997
Daily SMA200 1.2006
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1839
Previous Daily Low 1.1772
Previous Weekly High 1.1895
Previous Weekly Low 1.1782
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1813
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1793
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1749
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1726
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1859
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1882
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1926

 

 

EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of US jobless claims, Powell

EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of US jobless claims, Powell

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, off the highs. The market mood has cooled after Wednesday's enthusiasm from Fed Chair Powell's dovish message. He speaks again on Thursday. US jobless claims and covid headlines are also eyed.

GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 on hawkish BOE comments

GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 on hawkish BOE comments

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, reversing its losses. The BOE's Saunders said ending QE and raising rates are on the agenda. The UK is set to reopen on Monday despite rising covid cases and Fed Chair Powell's second day of testimony is awaited. 

XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields

XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields

Gold price is looking to extend Wednesday’s rally towards the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1838, having found a strong foothold above the critical 200-DMA at $1826. 

Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork

Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork

Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.

Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar

Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar

Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally

