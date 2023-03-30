EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further gains favoured beyond 1.0930

- EUR/USD keeps the weekly bullish tone unchanged on Thursday.
- If the recovery picks up pace it could revisit the 1.0930 zone.
EUR/USD climbs to weekly highs in the 1.0880/85 band on Thursday, extending the bounce for the fourth session in a row.
The likelihood of extra advances appears favoured for the time being. Against that, the pair could now set sail to the March peak at 1.0929 (March 23) prior to a potential test of the 2023 high at 1.1032 (February 2).
Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0338.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0878
|Today Daily Change
|61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.0844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0698
|Daily SMA50
|1.073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0639
|Daily SMA200
|1.0338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to push higher toward 1.0900 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from Germany showed that the annual HICP declined to 7.8% in March, compared to the market expectation of 7.5%, the Euro preserves its strength.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds above 1.2300
GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains after having touched its highest level since early February above 1.2360. Investors await fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,970 ahead of US data
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding steady above 3.5% on Thursday. Market participants await the final revision to Q4 US GDP and the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.