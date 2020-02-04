EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further downside seen below the 55-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is extending the correction lower from tops near 1.1100.
  • While below the 55-day SMA, the outlook on the pair remains negative.

EUR/USD broke below the 100-day SMA and the short-term support line in the 1.1070 region following Friday’s failed attempt to surpass the 55-day SMA near 1.1090.

Above this area, the downside pressure should alleviate and allow for a move to the more relevant 200-day SMA, today at 1.1125.

If sellers keep ruling the market, then the 1.1000/1.0990 region should return to the investors’ radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1044
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1095
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0992
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.3000

GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.3000

After bottoming at 1.2940, GBP/USD is roughly 100 pips up, underpinned by an upbeat UK Construction PMI.  Dollar’s demand easing ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength

EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds

Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds

Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts. 

Read more

WTI rebounds 2% from 13-month lows, around $51 ahead of API

WTI rebounds 2% from 13-month lows, around $51 ahead of API

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages a solid recovery from a thirteen-month low reached at $49.66 in early Asia. At the press time, the price trades around $51 mark, having hit a daily high at $51.28.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures