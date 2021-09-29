EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break

- EUR/USD remains heavy around the lowest levels in 14 months.
- 200-week SMA, 2019 yearly peak challenge the bears.
- 100-week SMA, previous support from April guard recovery moves.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low amid Thursday’s Asian session.
The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. However, the bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
Among them, an area comprising 200-week SMA and January 2019 high around 1.1570 becomes crucial support as RSI inches closer to the oversold region.
Following that, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March 2020 to January 2021 upside and early 2020 high, close to 1.1495, will gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will have to stay beyond the 100-week SMA level surrounding 1.1600, also ignore bearish MACD, to aim for the support-turned-resistance line from April near 1.1650.
Should the quote rise past 1.1650, the 38.2% Fibo. near 1.1700 will provide an additional challenge to the EUR/USD bulls before giving them the throne.
Overall, EUR/USD bears have tough questions to answer and hence odds of a bounce can’t be ruled out. However, the trend change isn’t on the table.
EUR/USD: Weekly chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1598
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|1.1683
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1783
|Daily SMA50
|1.1782
|Daily SMA100
|1.1901
|Daily SMA200
|1.1974
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1703
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD: Bullish M-formation argues test of 1.3610
GBP/USD bulls moving in as the US dollar's bid slows down into the end of the North American session. The price is now testing a demand area and the following illustrates prospects of an upside correction opportunity.
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?