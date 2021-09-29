EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains heavy around the lowest levels in 14 months.
  • 200-week SMA, 2019 yearly peak challenge the bears.
  • 100-week SMA, previous support from April guard recovery moves.

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low amid Thursday’s Asian session.

The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. However, the bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.

Among them, an area comprising 200-week SMA and January 2019 high around 1.1570 becomes crucial support as RSI inches closer to the oversold region.

Following that, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March 2020 to January 2021 upside and early 2020 high, close to 1.1495, will gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will have to stay beyond the 100-week SMA level surrounding 1.1600, also ignore bearish MACD, to aim for the support-turned-resistance line from April near 1.1650.

Should the quote rise past 1.1650, the 38.2% Fibo. near 1.1700 will provide an additional challenge to the EUR/USD bulls before giving them the throne.

Overall, EUR/USD bears have tough questions to answer and hence odds of a bounce can’t be ruled out. However, the trend change isn’t on the table.

EUR/USD: Weekly chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1598
Today Daily Change -0.0085
Today Daily Change % -0.73%
Today daily open 1.1683
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1783
Daily SMA50 1.1782
Daily SMA100 1.1901
Daily SMA200 1.1974
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1703
Previous Daily Low 1.1668
Previous Weekly High 1.1756
Previous Weekly Low 1.1684
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.169
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1667
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.165
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1632
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1702
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.172
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1737

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break

EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bullish M-formation argues test of 1.3610

GBP/USD: Bullish M-formation argues test of 1.3610

GBP/USD bulls moving in as the US dollar's bid slows down into the end of the North American session. The price is now testing a demand area and the following illustrates prospects of an upside correction opportunity.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break

EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.

EUR/USD News

Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October

Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October

Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.

Read more

Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior

Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior

Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures