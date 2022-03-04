EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further down comes the 1.0770 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD sinks to fresh lows in sub-1.0900 levels.
  • The 1.0770 zone emerges as the next contention area.

EUR/USD collapses to as low as the vicinity of 1.0880 on the back of the intense rally in the greenback at the end of the week.

In light of the ongoing price action, there is a palpable risk for a deeper decline sooner rather than later. That said, if spot breaches the so far 2022 low at 1.0885 (March 4) then there are no support levels of significance until the 1.0770 region, where the May 2020 low is located (May 7,14).

The negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1590.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0915
Today Daily Change 182
Today Daily Change % -1.34
Today daily open 1.1063
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1309
Daily SMA50 1.1317
Daily SMA100 1.1367
Daily SMA200 1.1598
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1129
Previous Daily Low 1.1034
Previous Weekly High 1.1391
Previous Weekly Low 1.1106
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.098
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1213

 

 

EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900

EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.

GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data

GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.

Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950

Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.

Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.

CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50

Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.

